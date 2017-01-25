Unbottling potential at Cork
Cork might be the new kid on the wine-and-beer block, but it should have no problem competing with the more established tapas locales around town. From the stylish dA©cor to the numerous beverage offerings to an inventive menu featuring everything from pickled mushrooms to pork belly macaroni and cheese, there's a lot to love at this Midtown eatery and wine shop.
