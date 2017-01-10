Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donny Does Kremlin
|4 hr
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Wed
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Tue
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC