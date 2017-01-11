The Latest: Nearly 20 years in prison...

The Latest: Nearly 20 years in prison for rogue surgeon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WWSB

The Latest on the sentencing of a Detroit-area doctor who performed unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan : A Detroit-area doctor has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for performing poor or unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan. Federal Judge Paul Borman ordered the punishment Monday after listening to 14 former patients who told emotional stories about their treatment under Dr. Aria Sabit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donny Does Kremlin 15 min Oh No News 1
Kremlin Dont Own Trump Wed Awe Shux 1
Spesnatz Band at Inaug Tue Now We know 1
Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled Jan 7 hair THERE 1
Mariah Picked to Run Medicare? Jan 3 Potty Brakes 1
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Dec 31 butt brakes buddy 1
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC