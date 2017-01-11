The Latest: Nearly 20 years in prison for rogue surgeon

The Latest on the sentencing of a Detroit-area doctor who performed unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan : A Detroit-area doctor has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for performing poor or unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan. Federal Judge Paul Borman ordered the punishment Monday after listening to 14 former patients who told emotional stories about their treatment under Dr. Aria Sabit .

