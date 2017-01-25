Some Relief | Notable rainfall; Ventura ...
A Ventura County Fire Department fireman rescues a stranded family over the weekend on Pleasant Valley Road in Camarillo. Photo: VCFD Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 19, the first of three storms made its way into the county, followed by a stronger storm on Friday - a brief interlude on Saturday - and the strongest of the storms on Sunday through Monday morning.
