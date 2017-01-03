Sentence next for rogue surgeon; judg...

Sentence next for rogue surgeon; judge to hear from patients

Prosecutors are recommending 19 years in prison for a Detroit-area doctor whose spinal surgeries are described by the government as "plain butchery." Dr. Aria Sabit is returning to federal court Monday for his sentence.

