Sentence next for rogue surgeon; judge to hear from patients
Prosecutors are recommending 19 years in prison for a Detroit-area doctor whose spinal surgeries are described by the government as "plain butchery." Dr. Aria Sabit is returning to federal court Monday for his sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Sat
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Dec 27
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC