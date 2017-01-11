Public Spectacle | Making WAVs in la
The works of Working Artists Ventura photographers Luther Gerlach and Jacqueline Woods will be featured at photo l.a., the International Los Angeles Photographic Art Exposition that runs Jan. 12-15 at The REEF/LA Mart in Los Angeles. The innovative works of Gerlach and Woods will join images from Metabolic Studio in a booth run by Weston Naef, curator emeritus of the J. Paul Getty Museum's Department of Photographs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|19 hr
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC