Public Spectacle | Making WAVs in la

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

The works of Working Artists Ventura photographers Luther Gerlach and Jacqueline Woods will be featured at photo l.a., the International Los Angeles Photographic Art Exposition that runs Jan. 12-15 at The REEF/LA Mart in Los Angeles. The innovative works of Gerlach and Woods will join images from Metabolic Studio in a booth run by Weston Naef, curator emeritus of the J. Paul Getty Museum's Department of Photographs.

