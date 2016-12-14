Public Assistance Requested to ID Theft Suspects
The women depicted in the attached surveillance photographs are believed to be responsible for grand theft and commercial burglary in the cities of Santa Barbara and Ventura, CA. On 12/14/16 at approximately 1830 hours, an elderly victim discovered her wallet had been stolen from her shopping cart at Gelson's Market, 3305 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC