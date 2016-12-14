Public Assistance Requested to ID The...

Public Assistance Requested to ID Theft Suspects

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

The women depicted in the attached surveillance photographs are believed to be responsible for grand theft and commercial burglary in the cities of Santa Barbara and Ventura, CA. On 12/14/16 at approximately 1830 hours, an elderly victim discovered her wallet had been stolen from her shopping cart at Gelson's Market, 3305 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Tue Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Beach Krappers Detained Jan 14 Teeparty Timez 1
Accept Nominees, Move Along Jan 13 momma dun tole mee 1
Donny Does Kremlin Jan 12 Oh No News 1
Kremlin Dont Own Trump Jan 11 Awe Shux 1
Spesnatz Band at Inaug Jan 10 Now We know 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Ventura County was issued at January 25 at 8:23PM PST

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC