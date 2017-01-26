Mikey Garcia Knows Risky Fights Are Necessary to Get Career Back on Track

Mikey Garcia knows he faces a huge test when he steps into the ring to challenge Dejan Zlaticanin for the WBC Lightweight Championship Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a fight broadcast by Showtime. It's just his second fight back after a two-plus-year layoff and will come against a rugged champion with a huge left hand and a chance to become a big star with a win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.