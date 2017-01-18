Keeping it Local | Marches in Oxnard, Ventura planned for Jan. 20, 21|VC Reporter | Southland Pub...
Local activists in Ventura and Oxnard will march in response to Donald Trump's inauguration, with one march on the day after he gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and one the day after. The Inauguration Day March Against Hate, will take place in Oxnard on Friday, Jan. 20, with many of the same groups participating, but aimed more specifically at that city's immigrant community.
