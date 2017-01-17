How To Organize, The Bernie Sanders Way

How To Organize, The Bernie Sanders Way

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., cheer him up as he speaks during a campaign rally at Ventura College in Ventura, Calif., Thursday, May 26, 2016. Activists Becky Bond and Zack Exley , two of the Bernie Sanders campaign's top advisors, join us to discuss their new book, They present their arguments for how Democrats can change to win hearts and minds by the mid-term elections of 2018.

