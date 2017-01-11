Homeless Struggles | Funding issues and fire displace many across county
Midway through the first month of 2017, many people across the county are in desperate need of living quarters, some displaced by fire, others fearing the oncoming lack of funding for a winter warming shelter in Oxnard. During the oft rainy winter months from December through March, the cities of Ventura and Oxnard, in conjunction with Ventura County, operate the West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter providing a temporary home for the area's homeless population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donny Does Kremlin
|9 hr
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Wed
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Tue
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC