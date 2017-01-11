Homeless Struggles | Funding issues a...

Homeless Struggles | Funding issues and fire displace many across county

Midway through the first month of 2017, many people across the county are in desperate need of living quarters, some displaced by fire, others fearing the oncoming lack of funding for a winter warming shelter in Oxnard. During the oft rainy winter months from December through March, the cities of Ventura and Oxnard, in conjunction with Ventura County, operate the West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter providing a temporary home for the area's homeless population.

