Happenings
'FROM THE BLUES TO MOTOWN: THE MUSIC THAT CHANGED AMERICA' 6:30-7:30 p.m. Local talent will perform songs that were either written by or made famous by African American artists. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|10 hr
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Thu
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Jan 3
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC