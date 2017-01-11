Happenings

'FROM THE BLUES TO MOTOWN: THE MUSIC THAT CHANGED AMERICA' 6:30-7:30 p.m. Local talent will perform songs that were either written by or made famous by African American artists. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley.

