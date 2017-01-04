Happenings

PRINCESS MONONOKE: 20TH ANNIVERSARY Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Writer/director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli present the story of man versus nature in this animated classic. A prince becomes involved in the struggle between a forest princess and the encroachment of mechanization in this whimsical tale from the acclaimed Japanese studio.

