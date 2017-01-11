Going Places | Leaving its permanent ...

Going Places | Leaving its permanent location means a new chapter for the Ventura Improv Company

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Tom Mueller and Gary Best in front of the Ventura Improv Company's Downtown Ventura venue, holding a photo of themselves from 1989. Photo by Becky Haycox The Ventura Improv Company will soon say farewell to its downtown Ventura venue, a location it has held since the mid-1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donny Does Kremlin 14 hr Oh No News 1
Kremlin Dont Own Trump Wed Awe Shux 1
Spesnatz Band at Inaug Jan 10 Now We know 1
Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled Jan 7 hair THERE 1
Mariah Picked to Run Medicare? Jan 3 Potty Brakes 1
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Dec 31 butt brakes buddy 1
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at January 12 at 4:47PM PST

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC