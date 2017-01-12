Gloria Salmeron, formerly of Carpinteria, 1927-2017
Gloria Salmeron, 89, formerly of Carpinteria, died on Jan. 10, 2017, in Ventura, CA. Gloria was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in East Chicago, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Mon
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
|Santa B Nude Nights Not Cancelled
|Jan 7
|hair THERE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC