Financial Advisor Held on Theft and Fraud Charges

Steve Crozier, 64, of Santa Barbara was charged on January 6 with 19 felony counts involving financial transactions totaling more than $500,000. Crozier was a financial advisor, said Howard Wise, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, who convinced two women, one a senior, to invest money in companies including Media Ventures, Digital Media Ventures, Old Street Venture Partners, and Podl.io.

