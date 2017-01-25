Domestic Violence Solutions to Mark 40th Anniversary
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County will hold its 40th Anniversary Luncheon - "Stories of Courage and Triumph" - at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, 1260 Channel Drive. The event will raise awareness and funds to support victims of domestic violence.
