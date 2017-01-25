Construction Zone | Over a dozen projects underway in Ventura
The city of Ventura is bustling with construction, with several projects underway and a lot more on the horizon, either in the planning stages or set to break ground this year. From a slew of new urban housing developments and hotels to a plethora of retail and shopping centers, Ventura may look a bit different by the time 2018 rolls around.
