Construction Zone | Over a dozen proj...

Construction Zone | Over a dozen projects underway in Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

The city of Ventura is bustling with construction, with several projects underway and a lot more on the horizon, either in the planning stages or set to break ground this year. From a slew of new urban housing developments and hotels to a plethora of retail and shopping centers, Ventura may look a bit different by the time 2018 rolls around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists 13 hr reverend plonk 1
sugar daddy? (Apr '15) Tue Citizen 4
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Beach Krappers Detained Jan 14 Teeparty Timez 1
Accept Nominees, Move Along Jan 13 momma dun tole mee 1
Donny Does Kremlin Jan 12 Oh No News 1
Kremlin Dont Own Trump Jan 11 Awe Shux 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Ventura County was issued at January 26 at 2:48PM PST

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC