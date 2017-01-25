Cirith Ungol are back, playing first NYC show ever at Defenders of the Old Fest
Before Dickinson sewed himself into the spandex, and long before Scandinavia got a hold of Tolkien's lexicon, there was Cirith Ungol. "Metal" on our side of the ocean had yet to find a signature sound, and the group focused disparate hard rock, fantasy and neoclassical elements into something alien yet entirely metallic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC