Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | Legendary rappers come to Ventura Theater
If there is a hip-hop group that will be remembered in history as the most unique, with a melodic flow like no other that unites people together, it would be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The group, consisting of members Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone and Bizzy Bone, originated out of inner-city Cleveland in 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC