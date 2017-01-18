Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | Legendary rapp...

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | Legendary rappers come to Ventura Theater

Wednesday Jan 18

If there is a hip-hop group that will be remembered in history as the most unique, with a melodic flow like no other that unites people together, it would be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The group, consisting of members Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone and Bizzy Bone, originated out of inner-city Cleveland in 1991.

Ventura, CA

