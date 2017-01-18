A peaceful transition
The day has finally come for President Barack Obama to hand over the reins to Donald J. Trump, and while the country is in disarray and overtly divided, come Jan. 20, surely Obama has nothing but a smooth transition planned. As Michelle Obama said, "When they go low, you go high."
