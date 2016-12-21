Wild chase Sunday as police pursue motorcyclist; suspect escapes
Officers in two cities are looking for a motorcyclist who led Santa Paula and Ventura Police on a wild ride Sunday at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when SPPD Police started to pursue a motorcycle for speeding and reckless driving and notified Ventura Police that the chase was headed their way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Paula Times.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
|Never move to Evans Georgia RACISM
|Oct '16
|Goodnight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC