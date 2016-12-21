Wild chase Sunday as police pursue motorcyclist; suspect escapes

Officers in two cities are looking for a motorcyclist who led Santa Paula and Ventura Police on a wild ride Sunday at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when SPPD Police started to pursue a motorcycle for speeding and reckless driving and notified Ventura Police that the chase was headed their way.

