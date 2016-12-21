Tiny Homes Tackle Codes & Zoning 'Nightmare'
If tiny houses are anything, they're romantic. The image of a couple plopping their perfect mini-abode wherever they like, without a worry aside from finding tiny pillows to go on tiny couches, is adorable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|19 hr
|crotch rotto
|3
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|19 hr
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC