Teri Bibb and More Set for Family Friendly Holiday Concerts at Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company makes the holidays merry and musical with special concerts at the theatre for audiences of all ages. The Tiny Tots Holiday Concert takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m., with the extraordinary youth troupe The Rubicon Harmonix performing their annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m., featuring a special performance by Broadway star Teri Bibb .

