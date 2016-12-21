Sweet Moves | Getting into the groove...

Sweet Moves | Getting into the groove with Ventura Countya s Dancetime Boys

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Cousins PB and Jam get kids "moving and grooving" as the Dancetime Boys. Photo by Peter Michael Escovedo Feel as though your kids are a little too attached to their electronic devices? Take heart - the Dancetime Boys are on their way, and they're "on a mission to get kids moving and grooving!" The pint-sized powerhouses of PB and Jam, cousins from Moorpark and Thousand Oaks, respectively, have been popping up all over the county - at parks, roller skating rinks, schools, markets and restaurants - to bring song and dance to the masses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters 5 hr crotch rotto 3
Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves 5 hr droops a frozen 1
Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ... Dec 22 do it dummy 3
News Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump... Dec 15 Sheriff Joe 529 117
News Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun... Dec 14 smerickson2016 1
News Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a... Nov '16 hitlaryisdead 2
Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane... Oct '16 once upon a time 5
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC