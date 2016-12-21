Sweet Moves | Getting into the groove with Ventura Countya s Dancetime Boys

Cousins PB and Jam get kids "moving and grooving" as the Dancetime Boys. Photo by Peter Michael Escovedo Feel as though your kids are a little too attached to their electronic devices? Take heart - the Dancetime Boys are on their way, and they're "on a mission to get kids moving and grooving!" The pint-sized powerhouses of PB and Jam, cousins from Moorpark and Thousand Oaks, respectively, have been popping up all over the county - at parks, roller skating rinks, schools, markets and restaurants - to bring song and dance to the masses.

