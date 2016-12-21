Suspect in Ventura, California, shootings captured in Texas
Police say a suspect in California gunfire that left one man dead on a street and another wounded has been captured in Texas. Amarillo police were notified by other officers to be on the lookout for Sadiki Sundiata Shakur.
