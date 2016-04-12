Stabbing Homicide Investigation

Stabbing Homicide Investigation

On 12/4/16, at approximately 0729 hours, the Ventura Police Department's Command Center received a call from a Gold Coast Transit bus driver reporting a non-responsive subject at a bus stop on the corner of Main St. and Ash St. Officers, along with Ventura City Fire personnel responded to the scene and found the victim, a 51-year-old male, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was pronounced deceased.

