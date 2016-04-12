Stabbing Homicide Investigation
On 12/4/16, at approximately 0729 hours, the Ventura Police Department's Command Center received a call from a Gold Coast Transit bus driver reporting a non-responsive subject at a bus stop on the corner of Main St. and Ash St. Officers, along with Ventura City Fire personnel responded to the scene and found the victim, a 51-year-old male, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was pronounced deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Tue
|crotch rotto
|3
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Tue
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC