Santa Paula Recreation Commission hears tentative plans for public park at Harvest
The City of Santa Paula Recreation Commission heard tentative plans and gave input in the public park to be located at Harvest at Limoneira. The development, formerly known as East Area 1, has started infrastructure work, the first steps to building 1,500 housing units.
