Proposition 47 is failing & the reason why is clear
In their laudable effort to reverse mass incarceration, California policymakers have been too slow to provide felons with necessary care and treatment upon their release. That's among the conclusions to be gleaned from an important reporting project by newspapers in Palm Springs, Ventura, Salinas and Redding analyzing Proposition 47, the 2014 initiative that cut penalties for drug possession and property theft, and reduced many crimes to misdemeanors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Tue
|crotch rotto
|3
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Tue
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC