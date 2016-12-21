Limon Appointed to Leadership Positio...

Limon Appointed to Leadership Position in State Assembly

1 hr ago Read more: Noozhawk

Assembly member Monique Limn, D-Santa Barbara, has been appointed assistant majority whip of the California State Assembly by Speaker Anthony Rendon. "I am honored and humbled by the confidence and trust Speaker Rendon has placed in me to be an effective voice for the Assembly in this upcoming legislative session," said Limn.

