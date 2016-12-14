Kindness Corner
A Ventura-based nonprofit is providing much-needed educational materials for homeless children in the county, and is seeking donations. Step-Up Ventura is made up of mental health and early childhood specialists who meet children and their parents in a location where they feel comfortable.
