Fontes contract extension, hunt for PW Director on Council agenda

It should be a short pre-holiday meeting Monday for the City Council that will mostly deal with employee matters including extending the contract of the City Manager for two months. The council will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room for discussions on labor negotiations and in a separate matter, the lawsuit filed by the Santa Paula and Ventura conservancies regarding the proposed Williams Homes development of the Hardison property.

