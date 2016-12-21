Fontes contract extension, hunt for PW Director on Council agenda
It should be a short pre-holiday meeting Monday for the City Council that will mostly deal with employee matters including extending the contract of the City Manager for two months. The council will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room for discussions on labor negotiations and in a separate matter, the lawsuit filed by the Santa Paula and Ventura conservancies regarding the proposed Williams Homes development of the Hardison property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Paula Times.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
|Never move to Evans Georgia RACISM
|Oct '16
|Goodnight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC