County annuls cheaper ceremonies on weekends
In this Nov. 19, 2016, photo, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Henry Walsh reads marriage vows to Claudia Duran and Eden Lopez at their wedding at the Board of Supervisors hearing room at the County Government Center in Ventura, Calif. The couple live in Oxnard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
|Never move to Evans Georgia RACISM
|Oct '16
|Goodnight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC