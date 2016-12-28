Comfort Food | Homeless families in Ventura treated to Christmas Day meals

Cesar, 31, Edgar, 8, Darian Loehner and Izayah, 2, who live in their car in Ventura, enjoy a free Christmas meal of pizza, salad and spaghetti at Santino's Pizza Parlor in Ventura. Homeless families in Ventura were treated to free Christmas meals at Santino's Pizza Parlor on Christmas Day.

