Comfort Food | Homeless families in Ventura treated to Christmas Day meals
Cesar, 31, Edgar, 8, Darian Loehner and Izayah, 2, who live in their car in Ventura, enjoy a free Christmas meal of pizza, salad and spaghetti at Santino's Pizza Parlor in Ventura. Homeless families in Ventura were treated to free Christmas meals at Santino's Pizza Parlor on Christmas Day.
