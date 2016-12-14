Addressing the housing crisis with granny flats
The battle over granny flats among property owners, housing advocates and municipalities has been a long and arduous one, but one that hasn't really benefited anyone. Come Jan. 1, however, municipalities essentially lose the battle, with the enactment of Senate Bill 1069 that makes it easier and less expensive to build and permit granny flats throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
|Never move to Evans Georgia RACISM
|Oct '16
|Goodnight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC