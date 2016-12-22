A Cal football scouting report on offensive line commit Casey Roddick
November 20th, 2016 was a busy day for Cal as they secured 2 commitments on the day, one of them being the commitment of 2017 OG Casey Roddick. Roddick, a consensus 3-star OG out of Ventura, CA, will bring an already large frame to Cal as he weighs in at 6'5", 325 pounds.
