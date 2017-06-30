Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5
They're back-those ferociously big powerboats that make up the 33rd annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival. Thursday night is the kickoff party at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens, followed Friday night by the Boats on Main block party at Main and Lemon, a Fan Fest Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, and boat racing in the Gulf both days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fireworks
|16 hr
|Jimmydude
|1
|FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07)
|Jun 30
|HorseRescuer
|32
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Dennis Weaver
|Jun 19
|Boots Flintstone
|1
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|Manasota Key Music Thread
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|1
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May '17
|Lisa B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC