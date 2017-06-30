Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Sarasota Magazine

They're back-those ferociously big powerboats that make up the 33rd annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival. Thursday night is the kickoff party at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens, followed Friday night by the Boats on Main block party at Main and Lemon, a Fan Fest Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, and boat racing in the Gulf both days.

