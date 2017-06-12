Venice Symphony: Finding Maestro

Venice Symphony: Finding Maestro

Tuesday Jun 13

The Venice Symphony is moving towards its future with its 2017-18 "Finding Maestro!" season, featuring seven conductors, seven concerts, as the orchestra searches for a new music director. "This is going to be a very exciting season," executive director Christine Kasten says.

