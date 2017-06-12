Venice Main Street CEO To Speak At BPWEV Meeting
The speaker at the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice dinner meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 5:15pm will be Erin Silk, CEO of Venice Main Street, Inc. Erin will speak about the importance of Venice Main Street, which was established in 1988 to preserve, promote, and protect historic downtown Venice and enhance the quality of life in the community. She has been the CEO of Venice Main Street, Inc. for 2 1/2 years.
