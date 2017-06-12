Venice Main Street CEO To Speak At BP...

Venice Main Street CEO To Speak At BPWEV Meeting

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Englewood Review

The speaker at the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice dinner meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 5:15pm will be Erin Silk, CEO of Venice Main Street, Inc. Erin will speak about the importance of Venice Main Street, which was established in 1988 to preserve, promote, and protect historic downtown Venice and enhance the quality of life in the community. She has been the CEO of Venice Main Street, Inc. for 2 1/2 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.

