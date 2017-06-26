Venice Attorney Adam Miller Accused of Stealing from Clients just like His Father Was
Summary : The apple does not fall far from the tree for this Venice, Florida elder law attorney accused of stealing from clients. A Venice attorney accused of embezzling over $700,000 from elderly clients received a reduced bond.
