Summer auction at Unitarian Church of Barnstable Updated at

The Unitarian Church of Barnstable will create a festive old-fashioned atmosphere with a live summer auction under a tent at the historic church on Cobb's Hill in Barnstable Village on Saturday, June 24. The auction will feature a wide variety of 150 items in price ranges to fit everyone's pocketbook, as well as homemade food and a drawing for many more items. Items for auction include fine art, vacation home stays at various locales, homemade dinners, Cape Symphony and theater tickets, restaurant and whale watch gift certificates, sports equipment, furniture, antiques, a new electric guitar and professional services by church members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barnstable Patriot.