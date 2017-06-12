Summer auction at Unitarian Church of Barnstable Updated at
The Unitarian Church of Barnstable will create a festive old-fashioned atmosphere with a live summer auction under a tent at the historic church on Cobb's Hill in Barnstable Village on Saturday, June 24. The auction will feature a wide variety of 150 items in price ranges to fit everyone's pocketbook, as well as homemade food and a drawing for many more items. Items for auction include fine art, vacation home stays at various locales, homemade dinners, Cape Symphony and theater tickets, restaurant and whale watch gift certificates, sports equipment, furniture, antiques, a new electric guitar and professional services by church members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barnstable Patriot.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|Manasota Key Music Thread
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|1
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May '17
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May '17
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC