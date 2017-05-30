Suicide suspected by man found dead at South Jetty in Venice
VENICE, FL - The Venice Police Department has identified a man found deceased at the South Jetty in Venice Thursday night. David Paul Marchione, 49, was found in Humphris Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May 10
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May 8
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
|Best area golf courses? (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|jtg
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar '17
|SWAKER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC