Reports: Multiple accidents, power lines down in Sarasota & Manatee counties
SARASOTA CO., FL - A power line is down at 17th St & Lockwood Ridge Rd in Sarasota. Sarasota County Fire Department is on the scene and a complete roadblock is in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Sat
|Allen
|2
|Manasota Key Music Thread
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|1
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May '17
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May '17
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC