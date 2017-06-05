Profile: Kelsey Chavarria

Profile: Kelsey Chavarria

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Boca Beacon

She loves to surf, swim, skateboard, boat and fish. And since she's been working as a patient representative at the Boca Grande Health Clinic, she's able to spend even more time on the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manasota Key Music Thread Thu Musikologist 1
News Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ... May 10 Lisa B 1
Heather Murphy May '17 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
Christianna ElMoussa Mar '17 Eberle 2
jtg Mar '17 jtg 1
Best area golf courses? (Apr '15) Mar '17 jtg 2
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC