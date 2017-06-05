Prelates tell Senate that House GOPa ...

Prelates tell Senate that House GOPa s health care bill has a many serious flawsa

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

Four bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said recently in a letter to senators that the American Health Care Act , passed by the House of Representatives in a 217-213 vote, has "many serious flaws." "Most troubling are unacceptable changes to Medicaid that reports indicate will leave millions of additional people uninsured in the years ahead," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl., and Bishop Joe Vsquez of Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venice Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own... Sat Allen 2
Manasota Key Music Thread Jun 8 Musikologist 1
News Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ... May '17 Lisa B 1
Heather Murphy May '17 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
Christianna ElMoussa Mar '17 Eberle 2
jtg Mar '17 jtg 1
See all Venice Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venice Forum Now

Venice Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Venice Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Venice, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC