Prelates tell Senate that House GOPa s health care bill has a many serious flawsa
Four bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said recently in a letter to senators that the American Health Care Act , passed by the House of Representatives in a 217-213 vote, has "many serious flaws." "Most troubling are unacceptable changes to Medicaid that reports indicate will leave millions of additional people uninsured in the years ahead," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl., and Bishop Joe Vsquez of Austin.
