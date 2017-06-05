Police raid Jacksonville man's house ...

Police raid Jacksonville man's house while he shows off cash on Facebook Live

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Miami Herald

Jacksonville police arrested Breon Hollings on drug charges while he was showing off a wad of cash on Facebook Live. Sarasota Police posted a video to their Facebook page showing officials - Florida Fish and Wildlife pulling a seven to eight-foot alligator out of a Venice, Fla.

