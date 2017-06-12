Local Foursome Travel On Honor Flight

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Englewood Review

Four friends from Englewood and Venice were on the Southwest Florida Honor Flight to Washington, DC on May 6. The one-day trip honored veterans of World War II, Korean & Vietnam wars. Visits were made to the Lincoln Memorial, World War II, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, the memorial to military women, Arlington National Cemetery and Iwo Jima Memorial.

