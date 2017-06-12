Local Foursome Travel On Honor Flight
Four friends from Englewood and Venice were on the Southwest Florida Honor Flight to Washington, DC on May 6. The one-day trip honored veterans of World War II, Korean & Vietnam wars. Visits were made to the Lincoln Memorial, World War II, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, the memorial to military women, Arlington National Cemetery and Iwo Jima Memorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|Manasota Key Music Thread
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|1
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May '17
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May '17
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar '17
|Eberle
|2
|jtg
|Mar '17
|jtg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC