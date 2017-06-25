JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) versus PGT Innovations (PGTI) Financial Analysis
PGT Innovations and JELD-WEN Holding are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PGT Innovations and JELD-WEN Holding, as reported by MarketBeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Venice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump Pass - Dredging Project - Progress
|Jun 22
|chumleydoo
|1
|Dennis Weaver
|Jun 19
|Boots Flintstone
|1
|Who is the worst hoa worker/manager(thinks own...
|Jun 10
|Allen
|2
|Manasota Key Music Thread
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|1
|Two people found dead in vehicle submerged off ...
|May '17
|Lisa B
|1
|Heather Murphy
|May '17
|milhoan
|1
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC