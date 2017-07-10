Closures for the Fourth of July holiday in Sarasota, Manatee counties
SARASOTA, FL - The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner and residents and visitors can expect some closures in the Suncoast area. Sarasota County Area Transit will not be operating but the Siesta Key Breeze will be running from 8 a.m. to midnight.
