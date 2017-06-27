64-year-old man suddenly went unconsc...

64-year-old man suddenly went unconscious while swimming, witnesses say

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WWSB

VENICE, FL - A Venice Police Officer performed CPR on a 64-year-old man who suddenly went unconscious while swimming Wednesday. On Bird Bay Drive, the Venice Fire Department and the Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to a near drowning.

